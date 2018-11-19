Corrections officer accused of conspiring to smuggle opioids, synthetic marijuana into MCI-Norfolk

NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - A corrections officer accused of trying to smuggle opioids into MCI-Norfolk was arrested Monday, officials said.

Steven J. Frazer, 29, of Cumberland, Rhode Island, was arrested and charged in a criminal complaint with one count of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew D. Lelling’s Office. He is slated to appear before Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell on Monday.

Prosecutors say that beginning around Nov. 14, Frazer began arranging with a cooperating witness to smuggle Suboxone strips into the prison to sell to inmates. Suboxone, a Class III controlled substance, is an opioid used to treat heroin addiction.

Around midnight Sunday, the cooperating witness allegedly met Frazer in a South Attleboro parking lot to provide him with 40 Suboxone strips, 24 packages of K2, and $2,500 in cash, according to court documents. Frazer was arrested after the meeting, which was recorded by law enforcement agents.

