Corrections officer accused of sexual relationship with inmate in Bridgewater

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A corrections officer has been indicted on a criminal charge after allegedly having a sexual relationship with an inmate, officials say.

A grand jury has indicted Vicki Oliver, 53, of New Bedford, on one count of having sexual relations with an inmate, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

State police launched an investigation into Oliver after another corrections officer who witnessed the act at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater reported it.

Officials interviewed the inmate, who said he and Oliver had maintained a sexual relationship from July of last year through February.

Oliver is scheduled to be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court.

