NORFOLK, Mass. (WHDH) – A corrections officer was arrested Wednesday in connection with a conspiracy to smuggle opioids into the Massachusetts Correctional Institute facility in Norfolk for an inmate, according to release from the Department of Justice.

William Holts, 51, of Pawtucket, R.I., was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Court documents allege that Holts told an inmate in April that he was willing to smuggle drugs in exchange for money. The documents also allege Holts had previously smuggled other contraband for the inmate.

Holts allegedly arranged to meet with a source outside the facility to get the cash and drugs to be smuggled in.

Authorities said he agreed to bring in over 100 Suboxone strips, a substance intended to treat heroin addiction but sometimes abused to get high, in exchange for $2,000. The strips, which dissolve under the tongue, are “coveted as contraband in prisons,” according to the DOJ’s release

Holts was detained after an initial U.S. District Court appearance. A detention and probably cause hearing is scheduled for Friday.

