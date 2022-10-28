BOSTON (WHDH) - Corrections officer Matthew Tidman, who was beaten by an inmate while on the job, was released from Spaulding Rehab Friday.

Tidman was attacked in the prison gym at MCI-Shirley with a 10 to 15 lb. metal pole in August by an inmate previously convicted of murder, sustaining severe head injuries. He was medflighted from the prison, where he was on life support and in a coma. Eight weeks later, he’s heading home.

Tidman, dubbed “Miracle Matt,” received a huge round of applause as he drove out of Spaulding, waving at his supporters out the window and flanked by a police escort.

“The support and love from his family of correction officers, his immediate family, just all the people at the hospital, the rehabilitation center, it’s just amazing and great to see,” one man said.

“Today we celebrate Matt and his family and all of us as family,” said state Rep. Steve Xiarhos, R-Barnstable, a former member of law enforcement himself. “We understand it’s dangerous what they do.”

“We’re all one family here, especially with our representatives here that show up,” said State Police Union President Patrick McNamara. “It’s a really great day.”

“Just the support of his family and correction officers and everybody else, I think it just sent good vibes his way,” another supporter said. “Tidman Strong.”

Tidman still has a long road to recovery, including more surgeries, but every day he improves.

