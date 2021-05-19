Corrections officer facing charges after allegedly giving meth-laced Blow Pops to inmates

(WHDH) — A corrections officer is facing criminal charges after authorities say she gave methamphetamine-laced Blow Pops to inmates.

Dana Fisher, 39, of the South Carolina Department of Corrections, was arrested earlier this month on charges including distribution of methamphetamines, providing contraband to an inmate, and misconduct in office, corrections officials said in a news release.

Authorities say Fisher brought a bag of Blow Pops into the institution that included suckers that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

A contraband officer at the institution reportedly noticed the candy and thought the wrappers looked as if they had been altered with glue.

Other bags of candy Fisher brought into the institution are said to be undergoing tests as well.

Fisher was fired after her arrest, according to the department.

