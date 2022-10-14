BOSTON (WHDH) - A corrections officer who was badly beaten by an inmate with a a 10 lb. pull-down bar in the MCI-Shirley gym, Matthew Tidman has awoken from his coma, and is now walking and talking.

State. Rep Mike Soter, R-Worcester, posted on Facebook that Tidman “has made a miraculous big step towards recovery” with this development, adding that both the “power of prayer” and Tidman’s own strength led to this point.

“Matt we love you buddy! You keep going!” Soter added.

As 7NEWS previously reported, Roy Booth, 40, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery causing serious bodily injury and mayhem in connection with the assault, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office press release.

Tidman’s fellow corrections officers restrained Booth after the Aug. 31 attack and provided aid to Officer Tidman, who was transported by Medical Flight to Lahey Hospital in Burlington. Booth, who is presently serving a life sentence for murder out of Virginia, was immediately transferred to protective custody at MCI-Souza Baranowski, a facility adjacent to MCI-Shirley.

