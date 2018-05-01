MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WHDH) — A Pennsylvania corrections officer is receiving praise for saving a 12-year-old boy from drowning in the swimming pool of a South Carolina resort.

Surveillance video caught the dramatic moments when a boy got stuck to a suction pipe for nine minutes before being rescued.

The video shows two boys playing near the pipe in the lazy river. The pipe was covered by a grate but the boys were able to remove it after a few minutes of prying, officials said.

The 12-year-old dove down to take a closer look and that’s when his leg got stuck.

His friend tried to pull him out as he struggled to get free but couldn’t. The friend then called for help.

Corrections officer Shaun Skursky’s instincts kicked in and he jumped into the water to save the boy.

“I had no time to think at all. I saw two boys in the water. I heard someone screaming for help and I just jumped in the pool,” Skursky explained. “I guess it’s part of our DNA as first responders and corrections officers. It’s what we do.”

Skursky gave underwater mouth-to-mouth to keep the boy alive until emergency crews arrived.

Police officers dove in and quickly got the boy out and gave him CPR. For 12 minutes, they worked to resuscitate the boy with officers pounding on his chest to keep his heart beating.

Eventually, they picked the boy up on a stretcher and got him to the hospital. He is said to be doing OK.

Skursky received an award for his heroic actions that day.

