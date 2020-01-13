Corrections officers: Shirley prison attack was organized by gang

SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Prison union officials are calling for more resources after an attack on three corrections officers last week they say was organized by a gang.

The guards suffered severe injuries in the attack at Souza Baranowski Prison Friday morning, when inmates swarmed one guard and then attacked two others who came to the first man’s aid.

One man was released Friday and a second went home Sunday night. The first man who was attacked underwent surgery Monday and will need more operations.

“They were all hit and kicked in the head … bruises, broken bones,” said Kevin Flanagan, president of the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, who said the men suffered concussions as well. “They were in very rough shape.”

Flanagan said violent assaults on guards are up 150 percent, and the union believes a prison gang organized Friday’s attack.

“It’s not your typical one on one fight, these are calculated assaults on our staff,” Flanagan said, adding he is working with legislators to get more funding for more staff at the state’s most dangerous prisons.

