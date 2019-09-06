Cory Booker coming to Maine for campaign fundraiser

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., gestures while speaking at the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in San Francisco. More than a dozen Democratic presidential hopefuls are making their way to California to curry favor with national party activists from around country. Democratic National Committee members will hear Friday from top contenders, including Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democratic presidential hopeful U.S. Sen Cory Booker is planning to make a stop in Maine.

The New Jersey senator is part of a crowded field vying for the Democratic nod to take on Republican President Donald Trump. Booker’s scheduled to appear at Halo at the Point at Thompson’s Point in Portland at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is a cocktail fundraiser and it requires a ticket to attend.

Booker’s the fourth Democratic hopeful to make a stop in Maine during the current presidential election cycle. He was preceded by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and author Marianne Williamson.

