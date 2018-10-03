BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — A November ballot question that would mandate strict nurse-to-patient ratios in Massachusetts could cost hospitals, other providers and the Commonwealth up to $949 million a year, according to a recent independent analysis.

The Massachusetts Health Policy Commission released their findings Wednesday of how Question 1 – if approved by voters – would impact the cost and delivery of hospital services.

The commission determined that the annual costs could reach between $676 million and $949 million.

Sponsors of the proposal have criticized the commission for getting involved in the process. They say it’s unusual for any state agency to weigh in on a ballot question, let alone the agency that would be responsible for overseeing its implementation if passed.

A group representing hospitals opposes the ballot question saying the proposed mandated staffing levels would create an overly rigid and unworkable system, adding to costs and compromising patient care.

Read the full report here.

