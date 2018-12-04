Costa Rica: Body is likely missing Florida woman

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Authorities in Costa Rica say they think that a body discovered near an apartment in the capital of San Jose is that of missing Florida woman Carla Stefaniak, who disappeared while vacationing in the Central American nation.

But officials add that they are awaiting fingerprint comparisons to 100 percent confirm the identity.

Authorities also say they have detained a suspect in the case.

The body, covered in plastic bags, was found about 300 meters (300 yards) from the apartment that Stefaniak was staying at in San Jose to celebrate her 36th birthday.

