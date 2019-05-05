Costly DQ: Maximum Security bettors lost about $9M

Kentucky Derby entrant Maximum Security runs during a workout at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Louisville, Ky. The 145th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Bettors who wagered on Maximum Security in the Kentucky Derby only to see the colt get disqualified for interference will receive refunds.

Twinspires.com, Churchill Downs’ online wagering service, tweeted that it will give back up to $10 to anyone who bet on Maximum Security to win in Saturday’s Derby.

The company said $6,212,046 was bet on the colt to win. Maximum Security also had $1,495,408 bet to place and $1,272,082 wagered to show, so the disqualification cost those bettors about $9 million.

Country House, a 65-1 shot, was moved up to first place from second. The colt paid $132.40, $56.60 and $24.60.

Twinspires.com says $520,907 was wagered on Country House to win.

A $2 exacta wager — involving horses finishing first and second — paid $3,009.60. A $1 superfecta bet — involving the first four horses — returned $51,400.10.

