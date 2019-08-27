Costs rise for planned commuter rail station in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The expected cost of a planned Rhode Island commuter rail station has risen by about $11 million.

The Providence Journal reports the price for the Pawtucket station has risen from an initial estimate of $40 million to $51 million.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says that’s partially due to a decision made last year to build the tracks directly on the Northeast Corridor tracks, instead of building separate ones.

Department spokesman Charles St. Martin says the change brought unexpected costs because it forced station work to be done at night and at other times of light traffic.

St. Martin says the extra money would come from Amtrak, federal congestion mitigation funds and through state surplus land sales.

The station is expected to open by July 2022.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)