BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu urged city residents to stay home as a powerful nor’easter expected to bring up to two feet or more of snow, intense wind gusts, and coastal flooding arrived in New England early Saturday morning.

On Friday, Wu declared a citywide snow emergency ahead of the winter wallop.

“This is not our usual snowstorm. We’re used to a whole lot here in Boston, but this could be one for the record books,” Mayor Wu told 7News.”It’s not just heavy snow, it’s intense wind and cold.”

The city’s Long Wharf area began flooding ahead of high tide Saturday morning, with whipping winds driving the surf onto the lower walkway and splashing waves sending water down toward the plaza.

On Friday, MBTA officials placed barriers around the Aquarium MBTA stop, which has dealt with flooding in the past. The Boston Marriott Long Wharf and local shops have also implemented barriers to defend against rising waters.

The Blue Line is still running as usual so far Saturday morning, according to MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

The City of Boston has received approximately five inches of snow as of 10:30 a.m.

Barnstable, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Middlesex, Bristol, and Suffolk counties are under a blizzard warning until 12 a.m. Sunday. The heaviest snowfall is expected to be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour possible at times. Nantucket is not included in the blizzard warning.

The National Weather Service warned of considerable blowing and drifting snow, along with near white-out conditions at times.

“The most important thing is to try and stay inside and keep your family safe,” said Mayor Wu.

The storm is expected to wrap up overnight Saturday with dry conditions by daybreak on Sunday.

That’s @JaisolWX going live from just outside the station in downtown #Boston around 10:30am.



The wind is whipping, the snow is drifting, visibility is low and it is downright COLD! #7news #StormForceCoverage #noreaster pic.twitter.com/nnHA2iCHA7 — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) January 29, 2022

Visitors from Florida attempting a snowball fight on Copley Plaza. Learning quickly that high winds and powdery snow don’t make it easy! 🥶 #WelcomeToBoston pic.twitter.com/leoi4z2Pnw — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) January 29, 2022

Walkway at the end of Long Wharf under water about an hour ahead of high tide in #Boston. Flood gates are up around the Aquarium T stop in case water comes in that far. @MBTA GM says Blue Line still running as usual so far this morning. @7News pic.twitter.com/BOmA4pHP4L — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) January 29, 2022

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest storm updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)