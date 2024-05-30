Donald Trump could theoretically face more than a decade in prison after his conviction on all counts in his New York hush money trial.

But it is also within the judge’s discretion to impose a lesser penalty, potentially waiving prison time entirely.

Trump was charged and found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The maximum penalty for each of those counts is four years. However, New York caps sentencing for this type of felony at 20 years.

It is also within Judge Juan Merchan’s discretion to decide whether Trump’s sentences will run concurrently or consecutively.

Because the crimes involve non-violent offenses and because Trump does not have a criminal record, Merchan could consider jailing Trump for only part of the maximum penalty.

If he opts against jail time, Merchan could place Trump on probation with the possibility of incarceration if he does not follow the conditions set by the judge.

Trump’s July 11 sentencing will come just days before Republicans are set to announce Trump as their 2024 presidential nominee at the Republican national Convention in Milwaukee.

Even though Trump has been convicted, this result does not stop him from running or serving as president, if elected.

While Trump made his way out of the courthouse Thursday, 7NEWS legal expert Jeff Robbins shared his reaction.

“It’s a somber day, for obvious reasons, that you have the former president of the United States having been found guilty of 34 felonies,” said Robbins, a veteran trial lawyer and former assistant US attorney for Massachusetts.

“If there is a silver lining, I suppose, it is that this is a demonstration to all of us and to the world that the United States is a country of laws, of adherence to laws over individuals,” Robbins continued.

Robbins, who also served as a special assistant attorney general in Massachusetts and as a lawyer for congressional investigative committees, said Trump and his defense team will likely move quickly to file an appeal.

Once underway, Robbins said, the appeal process is lengthy.

As for Trump’s three other indictments in state and federal courts, Robbins said it is unlikely Trump will appear again for another trial before November.

Trump’s classified documents case in the US Southern District of Florida is overseen be the Judge Aileen Cannon. A Trump appointee, Robbins said, Cannon “has shown, let’s say, an inclination to slow that process down.”

Robbins said the case stemming from Trump’s state court indictment in Georgia is “a procedural mess.”

“And in the case of the January 6 indictment taking place in United States District Court in Washington DC, that case is dependent on a ruling by the United States Supreme Court,” Robbins said.

