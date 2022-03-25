LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A lightning strike rocked a Lynnfield neighborhood — sending debris flying all over the place and igniting one man’s kitchen.

Mike Smith said the strike happened a little after 12:30 a.m. Friday morning and the bolt hit two 100-foot trees in the front yard.

“I was quite the explosion,” he said. “It blew the gutters off the side of the house all the dirt from this ditch ended up on the roof.”

Smith said the blast blew a hole right into the side of his house. The electricity traveled through the ground, and Smith said some roots and rocks were found scattered several houses away.

Inside the house, the electricity blew and a fire started raging in the back of the gas stove.

Smith said he is thankful the fire department showed up within minutes to extinguish the flames.

“We were very, very lucky,” he said. “So, maybe we could play a lottery ticket today because we are very lucky. It could have been much worse.”

Later in the day, crews worked to clean up and make repairs to the electricity and gas.

