‘Could have been tragic’: Good Samaritan credited with saving woman from submerged vehicle in Grafton

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A good Samaritan who sprang into action is being credited with preventing what could have been a “tragic” outcome after a driver crashed into a river in Grafton late Friday night and a female passenger became trapped in the sinking vehicle, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Worcester Street around 10 p.m. found a vehicle that was fully submerged in the river and both occupants out of the vehicle, according to the Grafton Police Department.

An investigation determined that the vehicle was driving down Wheeler Road when it hit black ice and slid off the road and into a river.

The male driver was able to escape but the female passenger was trapped.

That’s when a passing motorist, Chris Etre, of Grafton, jumped into the water and broke a rear window to help the woman out of the vehicle before it became completely submerged in the river.

Although there were no reported injuries, the occupants were taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center for evaluation.

In a statement, police said, “The Grafton Police Department wants to recognize and commend Chris Etre for his actions and quick response during this incident. Without his rapid intervention, the outcome could have been tragic.”

