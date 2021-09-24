WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old Watertown resident is recalling his terrifying run-in with a suspect wanted in connection with a series of home break-ins in Waltham and Watertown.

Police say the break-ins occurred while the residents of the homes were sleeping and that a few vehicles may have also been broken into.

“It’s pretty unsettling,” said 15-year-old Max, who was inside when the intruder broke into his Watertown home. “I was just thinking, ‘How do I call 911? What do I do.'”

Max had been sleeping on the couch in the basement of his Partridge Street home when he awoke to the sound of commotion coming from upstairs around 4 a.m. Thinking it was his father at first, Max tried to go back to sleep.

However, the teenager soon realized an intruder was in his home when he heard boots coming down the stairs and noticed a flashlight.

“After the person was pacing for about 10 minutes on the first floor, they came to the basement. They came pretty close to me, I probably could have touched them,” said the teenager.

Max pretended to be asleep for approximately one hour before his father’s alarm went off and the intruder fled the scene.

“If any possessions of ours were stolen, they could’ve been replaced with money, but life is infinitely more valuable than that,” said Max.

Residents believe the suspect who broke into Max’s home is likely the same individual who broke into a home around the corner on Longfellow Road in Waltham.

“We’re very concerned, our neighbors are very concerned. Everybody is taking precautions and locking their windows at night and making sure all the house alarms are on,” said Anne Mullaney, who lives on Longfellow Road.

Surveillance video of the person of interest posted to the Waltham Police Department’s Facebook page shows the individual they are hoping to identify walking down a street.

Anyone who may be able to identify the person of interest is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3550 or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.

