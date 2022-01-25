(WHDH) — A woman was left dumbstruck after she recently opened up the spam folder in her email account and found a message notifying her that she had won a $3 million Mega Millions lottery prize.

Laura Spears, 55, of Oakland County, Michigan, got the surprise of a lifetime when she stumbled upon an email from the Michigan Lottery informing her that she had matched the five white balls – 02-05-30-46-61 – in the Dec. 31, 2021, drawing to win a $1 million prize, officials said. Thanks to the Megaplier, the prize was multiplied to $3 million.

“I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket. A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account,” Spears told Lottery officials. “That’s when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my Lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It’s all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!”

Spears says she plans to share her winnings with her family and retire earlier than expected.

“I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my safe senders list just in case I ever get lucky enough to receive another email about a huge prize,” Spears added.

Mega Millions drawings take place each Tuesday and Friday evening.

