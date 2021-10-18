BOSTON (WHDH) - Terrifying moments were caught on camera early Sunday morning when an Uber driver was caught dragging a woman in South Boston.

Lyft driver Ed Booth’s dashcam video shows the dramatic scene unfold on East 4th Street shortly before 3 a.m. A man and woman can be seen leaning into the passenger window of the car when the driver speeds off.

“I just couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” he said. “When he took off, she was still hanging in the window. The other guy backed off in time, but she was still hanging in the window.”

The woman is then seen running alongside the car before she is able to break free steps later and fall into the street.

Booth’s passengers can be heard checking up on her after the dramatic encounter.

All the while, the man who was standing alongside the woman is chasing after the driver.

“He jumped on the car on the driver’s side window and clung on through the driver’s side window and the guy was driving down the road farther with him hanging on the car,” Booth explained.

The car eventually came to a stop and the driver got out and the man slid off as the pair began to argue.

That is when Booth and his passengers decided to leave.

“I just can’t believe the guy did that,” he said. “I don’t know what makes anybody think that it’s OK to take off with somebody still right there at your car like that. It’s just crazy.”

Uber confirms that one of their drivers and a rider were involved in the incident. In a statement, the rideshare company wrote:

“What’s been described is unacceptable and in clear violation of our community guidelines. We have been in touch with both the rider and driver and will take appropriate action.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)