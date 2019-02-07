‘Couldn’t see, couldn’t breathe’: Man risks life, pulls 4 people from burning car in West Bridgewater

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A local man who jumped out of his car, braved fierce flames, and risked his life as he pulled four people from a burning vehicle on Route 24 in West Bridgewater on Wednesday morning is being praised for his heroic actions.

Ross Dugan says he was on his way home from work as a union lineman around 6:30 a.m. when he saw a vehicle burst into the flames, trapping everyone inside.

“When the car swung around, it left a trail of fuel behind it,” he told 7News. “The fire chased the car and it just went up immediately.”

When Dugan didn’t see anyone get out of the car, he says he ran over to help.

“They were in the car banging on the window trying to get out,” he said.

Dugan says he yanked out the window, allowing three people to escape quickly. But when he tried to free the fourth person, the fire was just too hot for him to get close.

“I could see him sort of move into the front seat and then toss his arms out the window in a last ditch effort,” he said. “So when he did that, I stepped forward, and a guy came with a fire extinguisher from the other side of traffic or something, sprayed it in there, and got rid of enough flames for both of us to get in there and grab his arms to yank him out of the car.”

The four people who were saved walked away with only minor injuries, according to state police.

Dugan suffered second-degree burns to his head and hands but says the real hero is the man who ran over with the fire extinguisher.

“Without him, I don’t think I would have been able to step in,” he said. “I couldn’t see and couldn’t breathe. Thank God for him.”

Dugan hopes he will be able to thank the man one day.

