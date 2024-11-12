ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly released body camera video shows the moments after a tree fell onto three people in Orange back in August.

Danyelle Bushee, her sister Brittany, and a third woman were all injured when a tree came crashing onto her porch Aug. 9. Now, the three of them are filing a lawsuit against the property’s landlord.

The tree left Bushee will a brain injury, along with a broken femur, vertebrae, and ribs.

“I am actually lucky because I don’t remember pain, anything. Only thing I remember was two days before I woke up,” Bushee said. “Only thing I remember was being transferred and they said I was probably going to die, I remember that. And being a nurse, with these injuries, they’re probably right.”

The body camera footage shows paramedics giving Bushee CPR. She stayed in the hospital for two months.

Her sister, Brittany, also suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed.

“It’s really a miracle that all of us made it through alive, breathing, able to walk. Really grateful,” Brittany said.

That night, storms had moved through the area, but the women’s legal team argues the incident was preventable.

“A few months earlier, another tree had fallen. They should have been aware of this. They were aware of this. They did nothing about it. Very, very simple fix to this — calling someone and removing rotting, decaying trees. Could’ve prevented all of this,” attorney Michael Kelly said.

The women are suing the New Jersey-based landlord.

“We did make contact with the homeowner. He was not cooperative. We asked him if we could speak to his insurance lawyer and at that point, communication was completely cut,” said attorney John McCarthy.

The legal team is now seeking damages for medical expenses and the 24/7 care Bushee still needs.

“They told me this is going to be lifelong. Maybe I can get back to do something. Hopefully I can get back to my life. I don’t know. But it’s just really hard to live with and I suffer every day. I know both of them suffer every day,” Bushee said.

The landlord did not respond to a request for comment.

