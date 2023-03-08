The fate of renewed rent control efforts in Boston is about to land firmly and completely on the shoulders of the Democrats who control state government.

City councilors on Wednesday approved Mayor Michelle Wu’s bid to institute a cap on rent increases in the city nearly three decades after voters prohibited the practice statewide.

The vote will send the home rule petition to a Legislature whose leaders have shown littler interest in rent control over the years.

The council voted 11-2 in favor of Wu’s measure, which would ban covered landlords from raising rents more than 10 percent annually in the highest-inflation years and implement several other tenant protections. Councilors Frank Baker and Erin Murphy voted against the home rule petition.

Baker argued that the policy would villainize property owners who he said have “created generational wealth for the middle class in Boston,” calling rent control — which landlord and real estate groups vocally oppose — “a bad policy.”

Officials who supported the measure praised the vote as a major step forward as residents grapple with stifling housing costs. Councilor Ricardo Arroyo said the plan would apply to about 55 percent of rental units in Boston.

“This is a monumental act for the city of Boston,” Arroyo said. “I commend the mayor for moving forward with the rent stabilization plan to address what has been and is an ongoing, long-standing issue of price gouging and rent gouging and displacement of residents of the city of Boston.”

Wu will need to sign the petition, which the council approved as she originally drafted it, to send it to Beacon Hill for vetting.

