Council votes not to renew lease for Pawsox stadium

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Pawtucket City Councilors voted on Wednesday not to renew the lease for McCoy Stadium as the minor league baseball team heads to Worcester.

The lease for the stadium is set to expire in January and the Pawsox franchise will play its first game under a new name at Polar Park in Worcester in 2021.

Construction of Polar Park in Kelley Square has been put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic so opening day next April may be pushed back a bit.

In the meantime, Dining on the Diamond at McCoy on weekends is still happening in Pawtucket with 3,000 families currently on the wait list.

