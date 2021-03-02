Councilor Andrea Campbell subpoenas BPD for info about allegations Boston police officer attended Capitol riot

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston city councilor has filed a subpoena to require the Boston Police Department to disclose any investigations into reports that an officer attended the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol after no one from the department attended a hearing on the issue Tuesday.

Councilor Andrea Campbell, who is also running for mayor, said she is subpoenaing documents about the investigation and any related disciplinary action following reports that an officer may have participated in the insurrection.

Campbell and Councilor Julia Mejia sent a letter to the Boston Police Department on Feb. 1 asking for an investigation and public report but did not get an adequate response, Campbell said, adding that no one from the department attended a City Council hearing Tuesday on police reform.

