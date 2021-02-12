‘Count legal votes:’ Mass. GOP speaking out against mail-in voting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts Republican Party are calling out the Secretary of State for his advocacy for mail-in voting.

William Galvin is backing a proposed bill that would make mail-in voting permanent in Massachusetts.

Members of the Mass. GOP said the bill would open the door to voter fraud.

They are calling for three other proposals they said will help protect the integrity of state and national elections.

Those measures include, in-person voting for both primaries and elections, voter ID and the elimination most, if not all, of early voting.

