‘Counter hatred with love’: Community members come together after anti-Semitic, racist graffiti found at Fort Revere

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Hull residents and faith leaders joined one another Thursday to detest hate after racist, anti-Semitic graffiti was found spray painted at Fort Revere.

About 20 messages and crude drawings were discovered Wednesday spray painted on the walls and grounds of the old fort, which is considered a historic monument.

Rabbi David Grossman, of the Temple Beth Sholom, called this a disturbing act.

“This is such an outrage,” he said. “It goes against everything we believe.”

Grossman joined members of the community and other religious leaders Thursday to “counter hatred with love.”

Reverend Amy Whitcomb Flamer, of All Saints Episcopal Church in Brookline, also showed her support.

“I think whoever committed this act has violated the tennance of our community,” she said. “We are a no place for hate community. We affirm and we accept people and this is beyond the pale.”

Police say a purple-faced sticker was left at the crime scene and they are asking anyone who may know anything about it to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact Hull police at 781-925-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)