BOSTON (WHDH) - An alleged member of a white supremacist group faced a judge in West Roxbury after protesting an LGBTQ event over the weekend, with proceedings attracting counter-protesters outside the courthouse.

Three people were originally expected at West Roxbury District Court on Monday, all charged in connection with a clash between a white supremacist group’s “rally” in Jamaica Plain, targeting an LGBTQ event.

The alleged leader of the NSC 131 group, 23-year-old Christopher Hood of Pepperell, was arrested, along with a 27-year old counter-protester after police arrived at the rally, charging both with Affray and Disturbing the Peace.

A 21-year-old man was also arrested after allegedly confronting members of the group as they fled. He was charged with Disorderly Conduct as well as Disturbing the Peace and Attempt to Commit a Crime, but a judge dropped his and the other counter-protester’s charges.

Outside of the courthouse, another arrest occurred when a man attempted to confront several people believed to be involved with the neo-Nazi group.

Rod Webber said he was knocked to the ground during the confrontation, telling reporters that he had gone to face someone with his sign and was, in turn, targeted and pushed.

Police nearby became involved, resulting in Webber being charged with Assault and Battery on an Officer and Disorderly Conduct.

“(It’s) an unfortunate event when an individual comes here to monitor and document hate, and finds himself being arrested,” said Murat Erkan, Webber’s defense attorney.

Several dozen protesters came to the court house in solidarity with the two counter-protesters arrested Saturday at the LGBTQ event billed as a children’s drag story hour.

“The Nazis are the real threat to all of our freedoms,” said City Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune. “We need to continue to make sure that our LGBTQ GLASS community feels safe here.”

“They tried their best to make us scared, to stand freely in our own community and we’re not having it,” said City Councilor Kendra Lara.

The Civil Rights Unit of the Boston Police department is investigating the rally on Saturday that appeared to target the LGBTQ community. The aforementioned arrests originally came after a group of men wearing masks showed up at the Loring Greenough House in Jamaica Plain before noon on Saturday, shouting chants and carrying signs during a story time event for local kids and families.

About a dozen men could be seen on sidewalks chanting “pedo scum, off our streets” in videos posted to social media.

“Cowardly, too,” one local told 7NEWS. “They had their masks up they didn’t want to show their face.”

Officials said at least some of the men were associated with the white supremacist group NSC 131, or the Nationalist Social Club.

“They came out here and tried to upset a perfectly beautiful Saturday so now they can spend it in jail,” one local told 7NEWS.

