A counterfeit New England Patriots Super Bowl ring was one of several items of fake sports memorabilia seized by Customs and Border Protection officers at the Rochester Port of Entry in New York last month, officials announced.

US Customs and Border Protection in a statement said officers seized the counterfeit Super Bowl, World Series and NBA championship rings in late April. All of the rings had counterfeit trademarks.

In addition to the Patriots, counterfeit Super Bowl rings had logos for the San Francisco 49’ers, the Oakland Raiders, the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Counterfeit World Series rings featured New York Yankees logos, while fake NBA Championship rings had logos for the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls.

Officers also seized mini NBA and NFL championship trophies.

Customs and Border Protection said officials examined the items and determined they were not authentic.

In total, if these items were genuine, officials said the value would have been roughly $9,000 dollars.

“Our officers continue to play a critical role in protecting the consumer from counterfeit items,” said Rochester Port Director Ronald Menz in his agency’s statement.

“Counterfeiters scam consumers into buying low quality replicas online,” he continued. “Our officers diligently work to protect the American consumer by intercepting this illegitimate merchandise.”

