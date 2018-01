(WHDH) — Country music star Luke Bryan announced that he will play a pair of shows at Boston’s Fenway Park this summer.

Bryan will perform July 5 and 6 as part of his “What Makes You Country XL Tour.”

Sam Hunt and Jon Pardi will join Bryan in concert.

Billy Joel, Pearl Jam, Journey, Def Leppard and Zac Brown Band are all playing at Fenway as well.

