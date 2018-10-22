TOLEDO, Ohio (WHDH) — Country singer Keith Urban made a sick fan’s dream come true when he serenaded her inside the hospital.

Kristi Coe Frederick shared a video and photos on Facebook of Urban singing to Marissa English, a patient at Mercy Children’s Hospital, last Thursday.

“I love that her dream came true because this chick deserves it more than anyone I know,” she posted.

Urban sang “Blue Ain’t Your Color” as English laid in bed.

