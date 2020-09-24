Couple accused of dumping dismembered body in lake on golf course

(WHDH) — Two people are facing criminal charges in connection with a dismembered body that was found dumped in a lake on a golf course, officials announced this week.

Kimberly Machleit, 35, of Santa Maria, California, was arrested Tuesday on charges including murder and conspiracy, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Donald Anderson, 37, also of Santa Maria, has been charged with accessory to murder.

Detectives and a dive team searching Blacklake Golf Course in Nipomo discovered the remains of a person who they believe had been missing since December 2018, the sheriff’s office said.

“It appears that the victim was murdered in the city of Santa Maria and dismembered before being disposed of at the golf course,” investigators said in a news release.

Machleit and Anderson both knew the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The identification of the deceased person is pending verification.

Machleit is being held on $2,000,000 bail. Anderson is being held on $1,000,000 bail.

Anyone with information on the crime us urged to contact investigators at 805-681-4171.

