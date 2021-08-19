(WHDH) — A couple allegedly presented fake vaccination cards for themselves and their two young children during a trip to Hawaii earlier this month.

Enzo and Daniela Dalmazzo, of Miami Beach, Florida, were arrested on the north shore of Honolulu on Aug. 11 after trying to use the fake cards for their kids, who were born in 2016 and 2017 and are too young to be vaccinated, according to complaints filed by the office of Hawaii’s Attorney General and obtained by WTVJ.

The couple is facing charges and a citation totaling $8,000.

Visitors of Hawaii must show proof of full vaccination or present a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before their trip.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)