Couple allegedly killed girl as ‘payback’ for sexually transmitted disease

(WHDH) — A 30-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl are facing murder charges after they allegedly killed a teenage girl as “payback” for a sexually transmitted disease.

Andrew Jon Hall and Cheyenne Faith Blalock, both of Chouteau, Oklahoma, were arrested last week and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Kirstan Patterson, according to the Mayes County Sheriffs Office.

Patterson was found shot in the head on New Year’s Day, just hours after she was reported missing, KOTV reported.

Court documents obtained by the news outlet indicate Blalock and Hall had talked about murdering Patterson in several different ways to get revenge over a sexually transmitted disease.

Blalock reportedly told investigators that she didn’t see the shooting but heard gunshots. Hall claims Blalock shot Patterson with a hunting rifle.

The couple had apparently picked up Patterson prior to the shooting. Patterson is said to have known both suspects and was classmates with Blalock.

Hall and Blalock are being held on $1,000,000 bond.

The incident remains under investigation.

