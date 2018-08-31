Couple arrested after being caught on video dumping trash in wildlife preserve

(WHDH) — Authorities in Ohio say they have arrested a man and woman who were caught on video dumping an array of trash, including televisions and tires, in a wildlife preserve.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office shared footage of the incident in an appeal for the public’s help to identify the suspects earlier this week.

As a direct result of sharing the footage, authorities said they were able to make contact with the two individuals, who confessed to dumping items at multiple locations.

Corey Webb and Amanda Pyke, both of Perry County, are charged with littering on state property and operating a vehicle in a non-designated area.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)