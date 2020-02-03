Couple arrested after fentanyl, cocaine, meth found in Quincy apartment

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A young couple was arrested over the weekend after detectives found fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine during a raid on an apartment in Quincy, officials said.

Henrique Pereira, 22, and Hannah Adams, 18, both of Quincy, are facing charges including drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate the Controlled Substances Act, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Detectives executing a search warrant at Pereira’s Franklin Street apartment on Saturday observed Adams running towards the kitchen, police said.

Fearing Adams may destroy evidence or grab a weapon, detectives chased after her and placed her in handcuffs. She was said to be found in possession of 21 grams of fentanyl.

A search of the apartment is said to have yielded an additional 40 grams of fentanyl powder, 184 fentanyl pills, 27 grams of cocaine, 23 Suboxone strips, 68 methamphetamine pills, eight Oxycodone pills, 109 Gabapentin pills, and marijuana.

Police say the bust was the result of a two-month investigation.

