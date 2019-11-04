Couple arrested for leaving 2-year-old son home alone

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man and his wife have been arrested for locking their 2-year-old son in a bedroom and leaving him home alone.

The Newport Daily News reports 37-year-old Lazaro Shemeley and 25-year-old Leah Shemeley were charged with cruelty or neglect of a child on Friday.

A judge issued both a no-contact with the child order.

Lazaro Shemeley was initially arrested on a domestic disorderly conduct charge. Leah Shemeley reportedly left the couple’s child at home to attend her husband’s arraignment Friday morning.

She told police she left the child with a babysitter, but authorities received a call about a crying child apparently left at home.

Leah Shemeley said she’d return home immediately after learning police were with her child.

It couldn’t be immediately determined if the couple had a lawyer.

