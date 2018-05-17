Couple arrested in connection with fatal Brockton shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Brockton Saturday night that left one man dead and another injured, officials said.

Renardo Williams, 24, of Brockton, and Chanel Martins, 29, of Taunton, were arrested Wednesday night in connection with the shooting that left 26-year-old Bethgy Cator dead and another man hospitalized, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s Office.

The pair were arrested Friday night after a trooper patrolling Route 84 in Sturbridge spotted their vehicle.

Williams is facing charges of murder and assault with intent to murder. Martins is charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Both are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Brockton District Court.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)