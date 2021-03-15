QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A husband and wife have been arrested in connection with two unarmed robberies near North Quincy Station.

Brian Kenney, 34, of Quincy, was arrested on one count of unarmed robbery on a person over 65 and one count of unarmed robbery, while Angelina Kenney, 38, of Quincy, was arrested and charged with one count of unarmed robbery on a person over 65 — joint venture and one count of unarmed robbery — joint venture, according to Quincy police.

On Feb. 18 around 4:45 a.m., a 69-year-old Asian man was walking in the area of 95 West Squantum St. toward North Quincy Station when he was attacked and his lunch bag was stolen, according to Quincy police.

The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and has been hospitalized since the incident.

Several hours later, around 9:55 p.m., a 55-year-old Asian woman was walking home from the train station on West Squantum Street when her shoulder bag was stolen, police said.

She was not injured.

Based on an investigation, police say detectives identified the suspects as Brian and Angelina Kenney.

Detectives were granted an arrest warrant for the couple on Friday, as well as a search warrant for their residence on West Squantum Street.

The search reportedly led to the recovery of items that had evidentiary value.

Quincy police say that there is no indication that these incidents were motivated by hate; rather, they were crimes of opportunity and theft was the motivating factor.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)