GALVESTON, Texas (WHDH) — A waitress in Texas is thankful for a couple who surprised her with a car two days before Thanksgiving.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, were having breakfast at a Denny’s in Galveston, where they met Adrianna Edwards.

They learned that Edwards walks seven miles to work and seven miles back — a round trip that takes close to five hours.

The couple wanted to do something to help Edwards, so they bought her a 2011 Nissan Sentra.

“In my head, I thought pranks are cool and everything, but this one is just a tad bit cruel,” Edwards recalled thinking when the couple drove the car back to the Denny’s to surprise her.

“I can now go to college sooner than anticipated,” Edwards added.

The couple asked Edwards to pay it forward if she ever gets a chance.

