(WHDH) — A couple recently celebrated their 60th anniversary by taking part in a special photo shoot while wearing their original wedding attire.

Photos by Katie Autry, a photographer based in Kearney, Nebraska, shows longtime lovebirds Marvin and Lucille posing for the camera.

The couple told Autry that the secrets to a lasting marriage is work hard, be kind to one another, think before you speak, rely on each others strengths to overcome your weakness and stay strong in your faith.

“What an amazing example these two are of true love standing the test of time,” Autry wrote in a Facebook post. “I am so glad to have met them, and honored to have captured these memories for them.”

