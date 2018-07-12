Couple claims restaurant over-served drunk man in assault

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire couple has filed a lawsuit against a Portsmouth restaurant saying it over-served an intoxicated patron who attacked the husband and gave him a concussion.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the Vrettoses say in their lawsuit Demeter’s Steakhouse was negligent in continuing to serve Derek Malila Jan. 30. They are also suing Malila for assault and battery and emotional distress.

The Vrettoses claim Malila grabbed Theodore Vrettos and threw him to the ground in an assault “completely unprovoked.”

Theodore Vrettos was later diagnosed with a concussion.

The restaurant owner says they plan to conduct a “thorough review of the facts.”

Malila’s attorney has not responded to requests for comment.

The Vrettoses are seeking a jury trial and an undisclosed amount in damages.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)