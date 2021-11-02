BOSTON (WHDH) - A local couple awaiting the arrival of their baby had a last-minute change in wedding venues back in September.

Yazmine and Mayron thought baby Kaleb was coming early, so they rushed to Brigham and Women’s Hospital on the day they planned to exchange wedding vows at City Hall.

The couple still wanted to go through with the wedding despite being at the hospital, so Brigham resident Dr. Gregory Woods, who is also a wedding officiant, performed the ceremony with the care team witnessing the nuptials.

A few weeks later, Kaleb arrived and after a short stay in the neonatal intensive care unit, the family is now back at home.

