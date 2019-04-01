PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WHDH) — A pair of newlyweds showed others that they don’t need extravagant details to make a wedding happen.

Jeremy Biddle and his bride Ahrielle tied the knot in an unconventional way last month — in the bed of a pickup truck at the Redneck Mud Park in Punta Gorda.

Ahrielle wore a white bikini, while Jeremy sported overalls.

Jeremy later carried Ahrielle to a mud pit, where they wrestled.

The newlyweds have set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a honeymoon.

