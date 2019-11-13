SUNNYVALE, Texas (WHDH) — A couple tied the knot inside a hospital in Texas after the groom’s dad became sick.

Michael and Aaliyah donned hospital gowns and rubber gloves as they exchanged vows in front of Michael’s dad at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Sunnyvale.

The couple decided to move their wedding to his hospital room when they learned that Michael’s dad wouldn’t be able to attend their ceremony.

Michael and Aaliyah say they’re happy he got to witness their nuptials.

