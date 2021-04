CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A couple accused in the killing and decapitation of the woman’s lover have been indicted, the attorney general’s office has announced.

The woman’s husband is accused of luring Jonathan Amerault, 25, on Sept. 19 to a park, kidnapping him and then shooting him to death in a car. He is also accused of hiding the body at a campsite in northern New Hampshire.

The attorney general’s office announced late Wednesday that the husband was indicted on multiple charges including capital murder, first-degree murder, kidnapping and second-degree assault in Amerault’s killing. The husband was also indicted on domestic violence and other charges for allegedly striking his wife in the head, forcing a gun into her mouth and attempting to strangle her. He also faces several other charges for allegedly forcing his wife to seriously injure Amerault.

The man’s wife was indicted on charges of falsifying evidence, including allegedly decapitating Amerault. She also is accused of wrapping his body in a tarp and dragging it to a remote area and cleaning Amerault’s car after he was killed.

Last month, Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein denied the woman’s bail request and sided with prosecutors, who acknowledged she was a victim of domestic violence, but still should have done more to alert authorities about the killing.

The Associated Press is not naming the couple because doing so could identify the woman, who says she suffered extreme abuse.

Lawyers for the couple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

