MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - A couple and their pets have been on a meaningful journey for a cause, walking from Maine all the way down the east coast to Florida to help empower children.

7NEWS caught up with Matt and Grace Grooms as they made their way through Marblehead with their pups Foxi and Nemo in tow. The couple is taking on their second walk across America, pushing along their trusty jogging stroller, dubbed “Timmy.”

“Timmy’s a beast – he holds all of our camping gear, water, food, stuff for the dogs – everything we have,” Matt said.

They greet anyone and everyone along the way as they walk the 3,000 mile-long East Coast Greenway, from Maine to Florida, all to raise money for a non-profit they found on a whim that aligns with everything they stand and walk for.

“Getting outside and being outdoors is so important to us and it can teach you so much,” Grace explained.

The money they raise on this walk will benefit Elevate Youth, a Boston-based non-profit that gets underserved kids outside and connects them with mentors.

Their goal is to raise $100,000, with that money going directly to creating more outdoor programming for kids.

“We do everything from hiking, fishing, sailing, climbing, surfing, skiing – you name it, we do it,” said Alec Griswold, executive director of Elevate Youth. “Once you get them encouraged and empowered to do it, those eyes light up and it’s fantastic.”

Encouraging not only kids, but adults alike to get outdoors – the Grooms say they have been quickly gaining friends and thousands of followers by making themselves and others laugh with their daily videos on the road.

“We also like to think us spreading a little bit of love by waving at someone might make them think differently or feel differently about the day,” Matt told 7NEWS.

And now on their second walk, they hope to leave an even wider trail this time on a Golden Road less travelled.

“Everyone needs to remember – every human being is a human being, no matter their circumstance or anything,” Grace said. “Smiling, saying ‘hi’ – we all need that connection.”

For those who would like to donate to the effort, more information can be found here.

The Golden Road’s social media accounts can be found on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

