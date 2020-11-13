(WHDH) — A 96-year-old living in a nursing home received a surprise visit from his wife of 70 years after the coronavirus pandemic kept them apart.

Kenneth hadn’t seen his wife, Betty, for about a month due to the current restrictions at Bourn View Care Home in the United Kingdom

Betty decided to move into the nursing home to be with her husband but she first had to isolate.

Kenneth had no idea Betty had moved in, so when her isolation was up, the nursing home set up a special reunion.

They decorated a room with balloons and streamers and prepared a special meal for the couple.

Kenneth embraced Betty in a big hug when he saw her before wiping away tears from his eyes.

