BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston couple has named their newborn after 7News anchor Jadiann Thompson.

Jadiann Reese Brown was born on MLK Day at 10:51 a.m. at South Shore Hospital.

The mother wrote via Twitter, “We borrowed @JadiannTV ‘s name because we loved it and her!!!”

Thompson said she is honored and looks forward to meeting baby Jadiann in the near future.

