Couple recreates iconic scene from ‘Alien’ in terrifying pregnancy photo shoot

(WHDH) — A couple’s Halloween-themed pregnancy photo shoot has gone viral after they recreated the iconic “chestburster” scene from the hit movie “Alien.”

Todd and Nicole Cameron, of British Columbia, shared images on Facebook on Tuesday, immediately generating tens of thousands of shares and views.

The couple is due to have their first child on Oct. 17. They decided to do something a little different for their shoot, taking inspiration from the 1979 movie, which was headlined by Sigourney Weaver and directed by Ridley Scott.

In the photos, Nicole can be seen lying among pumpkins, while an alien-like creature appears to burst from her stomach, spraying Todd with fake blood.

Photographer Li Carter staged the couple’s shoot at a corn maze in the area.

